Hot and steamy with another round of downpours

More thunderstorms in the forecast for early this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
High heat and humidity continue across Houston this week, but there is a chance some of you will get a cooling afternoon downpour.

Those that get the rain will feel the temperatures drop into the low 80s. It'll warm up again once the rain moves on, but it'll be extra humid!

These afternoon tropical downpours will continue through the new workweek. If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

