Hot and steamy conditions expected this weekend

Hot and steamy conditions are expected for the first weekend of July.After a week of heavy tropical downpours, southeast Texas will get a break this weekend as the atmosphere dries out.Saturday morning will start off partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. With more sunshine during the afternoon, highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values between 100-105 degrees.Sunday will be equally as hot and humid. If you plan to spend time outdoors this weekend make sure you take frequent breaks in this steam heat and drink plenty of water.