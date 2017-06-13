Hot and humid with more scattered downpours

A little sunshine mixed in with tropical moisture will spark scattered, heavy storms today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the highest rain chance will occur from the late morning to the early afternoon hours and cover areas as far west as Navasota and Wharton. The rain may be heavy enough at times to produce some minor street flooding. Expect the storms to wane towards the late afternoon, leaving behind warm, steamy air as temps climb to near 90.The weather will turn much drier and hotter as we approach Thursday. Travis says our high temps will get close to the mid 90s and our heat index values will approach 105.We should stay fairly dry for the weekend ahead, but we will be tracking a deep area of tropical moisture moving into the Gulf and will monitor it for any signs of tropical development next week.