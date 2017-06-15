Hot and humid weekend ahead in Houston

Dad is going to need a nice, cold beverage to keep him cool this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller and father of three sons, says the heat index will hit 105 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Actual air temperatures will top out in the mid 90s all three days.There could be a few morning clouds, but once they burn off the rest of the day should be mostly sunny.The chance of rain returns to the forecast on Monday when a weak front backs toward southeast Texas.There's a slight chance of rain the rest of the week. Tim says probability of precipitation could go higher if tropical moisture pushes toward Houston late next week.