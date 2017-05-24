WEEKEND WEATHER

Memorial Day weekend brings heat, humidity and the potential for strong storms

Expect heat and humidity this weekend followed by a stormy Memorial Day.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heat and humidity return for this final weekend of May.

Morning temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 70s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm in the low 90s with heat index values near or above 100 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and dry.

Meanwhile, a front could bring some heavy rain and soaking storms on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Right now the rain chances are between 30-40 percent. Don't cancel any of your outdoor plans just yet, but you might want to make alternative plans indoors just in case.

