NWS: Hobby Airport hits 102 degrees, setting new daily record

Hobby Airport experienced record-setting heat on Saturday afternoon.

If you think it's hot today, you aren't having a heat-induced hallucination. It hit 102 degrees at Hobby Airport on Saturday, setting a new daily record, according to the National Weather Service.

The old record of 100 degrees at Hobby was set in 2015.



In a tweet, the National Weather Service also said the temperature at George Bush Intercontinental Airport reached triple digits for the first time all year.

The new record comes amid a heat advisory that is in effect for much of southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Saturday.

If you plan on being outside today, make sure you're aware of the signs of a heat stroke.

