HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you think it's hot today, you aren't having a heat-induced hallucination. It hit 102 degrees at Hobby Airport on Saturday, setting a new daily record, according to the National Weather Service.
The old record of 100 degrees at Hobby was set in 2015.
Houston HOU hit a daily record high of 102F. The old record was 100 in 2015. Houston IAH hit 100F for the first time this year. #houwx #txwx— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 29, 2017
In a tweet, the National Weather Service also said the temperature at George Bush Intercontinental Airport reached triple digits for the first time all year.
The new record comes amid a heat advisory that is in effect for much of southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Saturday.
If you plan on being outside today, make sure you're aware of the signs of a heat stroke.