More soaking storms possible today

Chances of strong storms Thursday and then the heat is on.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The pattern of scattered heavy storms won't break down until the weekend.

Frequent lightning, tropical funnel clouds and minor street flooding are possible.

Areas south of I-10 are more likely to get wet than our far northern communities.

Upper winds are light, so the storms are not moving very quickly. As a result, some spots could get 1-3" of rain in any shower that pops up. However, the rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. When the sky turns mostly sunny this weekend, high temperatures will return to the mid 90s with feels like temps around 105.
