WEATHER

High water reported in Montgomery County

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The storms north of Houston are causing flooding in some areas in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Fire Department is warning residents to be careful driving through high water. They currently have crews in Walden.


Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer is in Conroe, where many streets are flooding.


More rain is expected Monday afternoon. Stay with ABC13 for continuous updates.

