High water leads to rescue calls across Houston area

13 high water rescues reported across Houston area, Christine Dobbyn has more details. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A severe weather system brought heavy rain to parts of the Houston area Sunday afternoon.

In the Heights, ABC13 photographer Charles Fisher captured cars driving through high water.
Street flooding in the Heights.



According to the National Weather Service, 13 water rescues have been performed across the area.

Many of the rescues were in the area of Richmond Avenue near Wilcrest.

"I've been in Houston for four years and I've always been warned. I've never seen it quite like this, ever," Carlos Caldwell said.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
