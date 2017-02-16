WEATHER

NASA video shows what it would be like to land on Pluto

EMBED </>More News Videos

This breathtaking video shows what it'd be like to land on the dwarf planet. (AccuWeather)

If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to land on a distant world, you have to watch this video of the New Horizons spacecraft's approach to Pluto.

NASA released the captivating video, starting off with a shot of Pluto and its largest moon Charon. The dwarf planet then appears closer and closer, as if viewers were approaching Pluto themselves.

"The video is composed of over a hundred images in a span of six weeks during New Horizons' approach and close fly-by of the dwarf planet," according to AccuWeather. "New Horizons traveled over 3 billion miles and it took 9.5 years to reach this distant world!"
Related Topics:
weatherspaceplutonasaaccuweathersciencetechnology
Load Comments
WEATHER
Cool mornings, mild afternoons
Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 6
More Weather
Top Stories
Ex-friend testifies millionaire Robert Durst said he killed wife
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NW Houston
Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s new pot policy
Teen girl found dead with gunshot wound to chest
Nearly 700,000 strollers recalled after reports of injuries
Mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Woman accused of faking cancer
Show More
2 Cy-Fair schools operating normally after burglar search
Pres. Trump chooses Alexander Acosta to lead Labor
Baseball team recreates scene from 'Major League'
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms
More News
Top Video
Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities
Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms
Baseball team recreates scene from 'Major League'
Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s new pot policy
More Video