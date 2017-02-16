If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to land on a distant world, you have to watch this video of the New Horizons spacecraft's approach to Pluto.NASA released the captivating video, starting off with a shot of Pluto and its largest moon Charon. The dwarf planet then appears closer and closer, as if viewers were approaching Pluto themselves."The video is composed of over a hundred images in a span of six weeks during New Horizons' approach and close fly-by of the dwarf planet," according to AccuWeather. "New Horizons traveled over 3 billion miles and it took 9.5 years to reach this distant world!"