Here comes the sun!

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has your Sunday weather update. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are drying out today in Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says after a cool, cloudy morning worthy of a jacket, we'll get a healthy dose of afternoon sun warming temps into the 70s. When you head back to work and school tomorrow, make sure you have your jacket again in the morning with lows near 50.

We have several more days of beautiful spring weather with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons on the way. More storms will be possible toward the end of the week as a couple of cool fronts blow in from the north.
