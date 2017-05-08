WEATHER

Here comes the humidity

Tim Heller has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Southeasterly winds will continue to pump moisture from the Gulf into the Houston area this week, peaking ahead of a cool front that arrives later this week.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will hit the mid 80s again Tuesday and Wednesday. The sky will be mostly cloudy to start and then turn partly sunny by early afternoon.

A large, slow moving storm system will move out of the southwest U.S. and across the High Plains later this week. With the storm tracking well north of Houston, the chance of rain around here will be limited to scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front.

Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees this weekend with a mostly sunny sky for Mother's Day.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.

