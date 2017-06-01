WEEKEND WEATHER

Heavy storms possible for the weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy storms possible for the weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deep tropical moisture blows in for the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this weekend along with scattered downpours and heavy storms.

Storms could produce a quick inch of rain and lead to some street flooding.

A 40% chance of rain on Saturday increases to 60% on Sunday as a cold front nears southeast Texas.

It is not expected to rain all day, but you might want to make alternative plans in case you get caught under one of these heavy storms.

It will remain warm and humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherstormrainsevere weatherdigital videoHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND WEATHER
Preview of your weekend weather
Get ready for a lot of sunshine this weekend
Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
More weekend weather
WEATHER
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Heavy storms expected today
ABC13 Hurricane Guide
More Weather
Top Stories
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Astros need your votes for the All-Star Game
Police find boy who ran away after bad haircut
1,800 pounds of cocaine found on Mexican ship
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Show More
Firefighters return to Tamina after deadly fire
Heavy storms expected today
Mr. Met fired after flipping off fan at game
Dramatic police chase of murder suspect ends in crash
Mobile home catches fire in NW Houston
More News
Top Video
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
1,800 pounds of cocaine found on Mexican ship
Police find boy who ran away after bad haircut
Mr. Met fired after flipping off fan at game
More Video