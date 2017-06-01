Heavy storms possible for the weekend.

Deep tropical moisture blows in for the weekend.Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this weekend along with scattered downpours and heavy storms.Storms could produce a quick inch of rain and lead to some street flooding.A 40% chance of rain on Saturday increases to 60% on Sunday as a cold front nears southeast Texas.It is not expected to rain all day, but you might want to make alternative plans in case you get caught under one of these heavy storms.It will remain warm and humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s.