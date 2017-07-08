Heavy storms pop up around Houston area

The high of 94 will feel more like 105 when you factor in the humidity. Those that get the rain will feel the temperatures drop into the low 80s. It'll warm up again once the rain moves on, but it'll be extra humid!These afternoon tropical downpours will continue through the weekend and into next week. If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning with some of these showers.