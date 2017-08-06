WEATHER

Heavy storms likely Monday and Tuesday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deep tropical moisture will combine with a passing disturbance to produce heavy storms Monday and Tuesday.

Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with isolated street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Monday and warm into the upper 80s. Areas that don't get much rain should make it into the low and middle 90s.

There could be some spin in the tropics this week as well. The ABC13 weather team will be closely monitoring the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico for potential development from a tropical wave moving through that area.

