Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend

Almost 7" of rain has fallen over the Clear Creek watershed between @FriendswoodCity and @LeagueCityTX. Thankfully storms moved on. pic.twitter.com/A8rBw9jphq — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 20, 2017

Plan on rain out the door this morning and this weekend.Collin says at least three inches of rain have fallen over an area that includes League City, Friendswood, Clear Lake and Pasadena.He is observing a northward movement of the rain toward the greater Houston area. The storms are expected to stick around until the early afternoon.We'll feel highs in the low to mid 80's throughout the weekend.Meteorologist Collin Myers says rain chances stick with us into the weekend, with the best chance arriving Sunday ahead of our next front.The rain could be briefly heavy at times, but many places will stay dry.Once winds turn in from the north late Sunday, temperatures will cool off again with pleasant fall weather returning next week.