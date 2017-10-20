Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend

  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming weather coverage from ABC13
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Plan on rain out the door this morning and this weekend.

Meteorologist Collin Myers has details on where the heaviest rain is falling throughout the morning on ABC13.



Collin says at least three inches of rain have fallen over an area that includes League City, Friendswood, Clear Lake and Pasadena.

He is observing a northward movement of the rain toward the greater Houston area. The storms are expected to stick around until the early afternoon.

We'll feel highs in the low to mid 80's throughout the weekend.

Meteorologist Collin Myers says rain chances stick with us into the weekend, with the best chance arriving Sunday ahead of our next front.

The rain could be briefly heavy at times, but many places will stay dry.

Once winds turn in from the north late Sunday, temperatures will cool off again with pleasant fall weather returning next week.

