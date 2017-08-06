Heavy showers pushing through Houston area

A moist atmosphere will produce another round of downpours around Houston this afternoon.Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with frequent lightning. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s on Sunday and warm into the low 90s. The heat index will hit 100 in the shade by early afternoon.Rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday as an upper level low pressure spins across the state.There could be some spin in the tropics next week as well. The ABC13 weather team will be monitoring the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico for potential development from a tropical wave moving through that area.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.