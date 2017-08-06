WEATHER

Heavy showers pushing through Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Few scattered storms expected for your Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A moist atmosphere will produce another round of downpours around Houston this afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE MEGA DOPPLER FOR YOUR AREA

Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with frequent lightning. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s on Sunday and warm into the low 90s. The heat index will hit 100 in the shade by early afternoon.

Rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday as an upper level low pressure spins across the state.

There could be some spin in the tropics next week as well. The ABC13 weather team will be monitoring the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico for potential development from a tropical wave moving through that area.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


