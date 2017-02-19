WEATHER

Heavy rain expected during rush hour Monday

EMBED </>More News Videos

David Tillman updates the forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of southeast Texas from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. A slow moving storm system packed with an extreme amount of moisture will spark heavy storms.

Most of the computer data Sunday evening showed the heaviest rain during the morning hours and just beyond rush hour.

Rain begins to move in around 6 a.m. and persist through noon-time, said ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman.

Street flooding is likely since the rain rates will be so high. Most areas will pick up 1-3 inches of rain. 4-6 inches is possible in a few spots where training of thunderstorms occur. Additionally, isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are possible. The heavy rain threat should be over by Monday evening.


Check back for updates through Monday as new data comes in.


Stay weather aware when you head out with our free ABC13 Weather App. The built in weather radio will instantly alert you if a warning issued for your phone's location.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEO: 2 cars fall into massive sinkhole
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
Community gathers for injured Liberty County deputy
Man killed in shopping center parking lot
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion
Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities
2 dead after shooting in gentleman's club
Show More
Pro Bowl kiss cam becomes powerful PSA
Woman rushed to hospital after house fire
Irving woman sells horse to pay for own funeral
Executive order incarcerating Japanese Americans is 75
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
More News
Top Video
Man killed in shopping center parking lot
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion
Executive order incarcerating Japanese Americans is 75
More Video