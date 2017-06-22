WEATHER

Cindy brings heaviest rainfall to Taylor Lake Village, Pasadena and Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

David Tillman shows you where some of the heaviest rainfalls happened overnight.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
While it appears the rain is gone for now, be prepared for the possibility of scattered showers later this afternoon.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog said we should see plenty of cloud cover throughout the day that could open up, making for a wet commute home.

While you were sleeping, Tropical Storm Cindy began pushing showers through areas east of Houston.

According to the Harris County Flood Warning System, the heaviest of the rains have been recorded along Highway 225 and Highway 146 so far this morning.

In Taylor Lake Village at NASA Road 1, 2.28" of rain was recorded.

In Deer Park and La Porte, we saw rain totals between 2.36" and 2.68".

In Baytown, between 1.60" and 1.84" of rain fell along Highway 146.

The storm was dumping between 1" and 2" of rain each hour after Cindy made landfall.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical storm cindyrainPasadenaLa PorteBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Southwest Louisiana
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
More Weather
Top Stories
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
'Toilet to tap' bottled water offered in a taste test
Bride gripes when proposal made during her nuptials
Show More
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
Chest-baring 'Babe' Lincoln statue turns heads
Crash involving METRORail kills 1 in Midtown
Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge
Video shows moment after pilot ejected from fiery F-16
More News
Top Video
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
More Video