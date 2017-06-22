While it appears the rain is gone for now, be prepared for the possibility of scattered showers later this afternoon.Meteorologist Travis Herzog said we should see plenty of cloud cover throughout the day that could open up, making for a wet commute home.While you were sleeping, Tropical Storm Cindy began pushing showers through areas east of Houston.According to the Harris County Flood Warning System, the heaviest of the rains have been recorded along Highway 225 and Highway 146 so far this morning.In Taylor Lake Village at NASA Road 1, 2.28" of rain was recorded.In Deer Park and La Porte, we saw rain totals between 2.36" and 2.68".In Baytown, between 1.60" and 1.84" of rain fell along Highway 146.The storm was dumping between 1" and 2" of rain each hour after Cindy made landfall.