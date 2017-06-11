A weak disturbance along with tropical moisture will spark scattered, heavy storms through Tuesday. Monday looks like the wettest day with showers and storms popping up as early as sunrise. The storms will stick around most of the day then wane towards the late afternoon. The rain may be heavy enough at times to produce some temporary street flooding. Tuesday will have fewer storms than Monday but they will still be around.The weather will turn much drier and hotter as we approach Thursday. Our high temps will get close to the mid 90's and our heat index values will approach 100 so do what you can to keep cool.