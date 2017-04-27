WEATHER

Heatin' up in Houston on Friday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gusty southeast winds will blow the heat and humidity back into Houston on Friday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high temperature will be close to 90 again.

There could be a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Storms are more likely to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some of these storms could be severe, producing damaging winds and large hail.

The sky should clear on Sunday. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston.

