Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

High body temperature (above 103F)*

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness

Your best defense against heat-related illness is prevention - make simple changes to your fluid intake, activities, and clothing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC notes that though heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, many people still succumb to extreme heat every year. The agency says extreme heat caused 7,415 heat-related deaths in the U.S. from 1999 to 2010. And according to the National Weather Service, extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and lightning combined.So what's the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? The CDC says heat exhaustion is the precursor to heat stroke and happens when the body is unable to regulate its temperature.If you think you have heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends you move to a cooler location, lie down and loosen your clothing, apply cool and wet cloths to as much of your body as possible and sip water. If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.If you think you have heat stroke, the CDC recommends you call 911 immediately because it's a medical emergency, move the person to a cooler environment, reduce the person's body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath, and do not give them fluids.