WEATHER

Another hot day on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain chances are expected to increase this afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few storms are possible on Friday but the big story is the heat. Fewer storms means more sunshine and hotter temps. Expect widespread middle 90s temps most areas away from the coast. Heat index values could approach 105.

Where it does storm, minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


You should prepare to have some brief rain interruptions to your outdoor weekend plans as 60 percent rain chances return Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Remnant moisture from Don could reach the Gulf next week
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
Deadly crash snarls commute on Gulf Fwy near Scarsdale
Coffee with Viagra-like substance recalled
Police investigating Clute's 1st homicide in a year
Woman seen walking on 610 North Loop and hitting car
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Earthquake kills 2 on Greek island, sparks panic
Teen dead in southeast Houston drive-by shooting
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41
Show More
Special support for 8-year-old's cancer battle
The Woodlands pastor charged with prostitution
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Teen and grandfather say monkey attacked them
More News
Top Video
Free Stuff Friday: It's Christmas in July
Teen dead in southeast Houston drive-by shooting
Deadly crash snarls commute on Gulf Fwy near Scarsdale
Police investigating Clute's 1st homicide in a year
More Video