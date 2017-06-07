WEATHER

Heat and humidity returns this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A clear sky, light winds and dry air will create maximum cooling conditions tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 60s by early Thursday morning.

The dry air cools and heats very efficiently, so expect a warm afternoon with highs near 90. Tim says similar weather will develop on Friday.

Ozone pollution could be a problem in some Houston area neighborhoods again Thursday and Friday afternoons due to the combination of light winds, hot air and abundant sunshine. These conditions allow ozone to develop in the lower atmosphere, and ozone is a known lung irritant.

A Gulf breeze will return this weekend, bringing back the humidity and a few showers by Sunday.

