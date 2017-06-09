WEATHER

Few showers possible, starting Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Gulf breeze will return this weekend, bringing back the humidity and a few showers. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says heavy rain like last weekend is NOT expected. But a few brief downpours could develop Saturday and Sunday afternoon, when temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers are also possible early next week.

The clouds will clear out the second half of the week, allowing temperatures to reach the low 90s.

