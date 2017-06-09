HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Gulf breeze will return this weekend, bringing back the humidity and a few showers. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says heavy rain like last weekend is NOT expected. But a few brief downpours could develop Saturday and Sunday afternoon, when temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s.
A few showers are also possible early next week.
The clouds will clear out the second half of the week, allowing temperatures to reach the low 90s.
Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.