Thursday starts cool with morning temps near 60. Chief Meteoorlogist Tim Heller says we'll warm up fast with a sunny sky and a high near 90. There is also a Pollution Watch in effect for unhealthy levels of ozone.Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. But the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.The sky should be dry until another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.