WEATHER

Cool morning, warm afternoon on Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thursday starts cool with morning temps near 60. Chief Meteoorlogist Tim Heller says we'll warm up fast with a sunny sky and a high near 90. There is also a Pollution Watch in effect for unhealthy levels of ozone.

Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. But the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

The sky should be dry until another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Possible tornado blasts through Austin Co.
Holiday weekend heat, humidity and possible storms
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Ridge Point football star names top college choices
Package thief enlists small child accomplice
Pakistani ambassador talks partnerships with the U.S.
Show More
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
Total Wine's prices beat the competition to a grapey pulp
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
More News
Top Video
Package thief enlists small child accomplice
Ridge Point football star names top college choices
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Pakistani ambassador talks partnerships with the U.S.
More Video