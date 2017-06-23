WEATHER

HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today

Today we're expecting some hot and steamy weather now that Cindy is gone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for counties west of Houston from 12 to 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we can expect "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees in some areas now that Tropical Storm Cindy is all but a distant memory.

We're expecting a mainly dry Friday, but moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Bret will merge with a stalling front that could bring rain to your area this weekend. Travis says the slow-moving, scattered downpours will pop up both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, dumping a quick 1-3".
