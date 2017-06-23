HEAT ADVISORY: It's feels like 105-110 degrees today

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for counties west of Houston from 12 to 6 p.m.Much of southeast Texas can expect "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees in some areas now that Tropical Storm Cindy is all but a distant memory.We're expecting a mainly dry Friday, but moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Bret will merge with a stalling front that could bring rain to your area this weekend. Slow-moving, scattered downpours will pop up both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, dumping a quick 1-3".