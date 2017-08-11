WEATHER

Heat advisory issued for Friday

Heat advisory in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity settles into Houston for the weekend.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog said the heat index could reach 110 degrees, and a heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will still be enough moisture in the air to produce a few clouds on Friday with isolated rain that will develop during the heat of the day. Most will stay dry, but a few folks could get a quick shower. That will only make it feel more humid.

High pressure in the upper atmosphere strengthens this weekend, decreasing the chance of rain and increasing the heat. High temps will push into the mid and upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday, and Travis says more heat advisories are likely.

