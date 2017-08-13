HEAT ADVISORY in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.

If you thought yesterday was hot, prepare for another round of dangerous heat today around Houston.The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Houston from 1-7 p.m.Mid to upper 90s temperatures along with high humidity levels will lead to peak heat index values around 108. Even though those numbers come down a touch on Monday, it'll still be very hot so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.Some kids head back to school next week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain chances are minimal.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.