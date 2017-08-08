WEATHER

Harris, Waller and Fort Bend counties under Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Overnight rain pounded Harris and surrounding counties this morning as a Flood Warning is in effect.

Deep tropical moisture has combined with a passing disturbance to produce the heavy downpours around Houston.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties until 10:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of southeast Texas.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Tuesday and warm into the upper 80s.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.


