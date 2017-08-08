HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --At least three bayous were overflowing their banks well after 5-6 inches of rain fell overnight in Houston and the surrounding areas.
According to the Harris County Flood Control District, Halls Bayou near I-45/Mount Houston exceeded its banks, causing widespread flooding. Officials are urging people to avoid the area from west of I-45 to near Airline Drive for the middle of the day.
In addition, officials report White Oak Bayou has crested, but they expect flooding on its northside to continue for a few hours. The intersection of White Oak Drive at Houston Avenue continues to take on high water.
ABC13's Foti Kallergis observed at least three vehicles being left behind by drivers who got stuck in the flood.
Three other bayous were listed as out of their banks. Water levels for each are falling, though:
- South Mayde Creek at Greenhouse Road
- Halls Bayou at Airline Road
- Greens Bayou at U.S. 59
The following bayou locations are considered "near bankfull":
- San Jacinto at US 59 near bank full and rising
- Buffalo Bayou at Milam Street crested and falling
- Cypress Creek crested and falling
- White Oak Bayou at Heights Boulevard falling
The district said all other Harris County bayous and creeks are high but remain within their banks.
Officials urge anyone whose home experienced flooding to complete the district's flood survey immediately. Reports can also be submitted at 713-684-4000.
The flood district also has a mobile-friendly warning system website that you can monitor anytime.
SkyDrone13 over flooding near Langham Creek
