Hard Freeze Warning tonight
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 9am Sunday for all of southeast Texas except for coastal areas. That means you need to protect your pets, your tender plants, and your exposed pipes. Most of the area will spend more than 12 hours below freezing. Temperatures in Houston will range from 21 at Bush Airport to 24 at Hobby, the coldest readings in almost three years.
After another cool sunny day Sunday, a huge warm-up will take place. High temps will make it to the 60s on Monday, then to the 70s on Tuesday. We'll be close to record territory on Wednesday.
