WEATHER

Grab an umbrella: More heavy storms expected today

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The pattern of heavy afternoon storms won't break down until the weekend.

Frequent lightning, tropical funnel clouds and minor street flooding are possible.

Upper winds are light, so the storms are not moving very quickly. As a result, some spots could get 1-3" of rain again Wednesday. However, the rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. When the sky turns mostly sunny this weekend, high temperatures will return to the 90s.
CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watch workers move a 100-foot tree to new location
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
More Weather
Top Stories
Father in custody after Amber Alert issued for 22-month-old
3 things you need to make your marriage last
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Second suspect charged in fatal shooting of 10-month-old
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Vandals damage Golf Club of Houston with ATV
Teen accused of attacking man with pot of chili
Show More
Fmr. Friendswood cop charged with indecency with a child
Family warning others after toy battery catches fire
Serena has no interest in McEnroe's comments
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen relative
Reward offered for Ft. Bend County debit card skimmers
More News
Top Video
3 things you need to make your marriage last
Father in custody after Amber Alert issued for 22-month-old
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
More Video