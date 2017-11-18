WEATHER

Chilly weather is on its way to Houston

The first of two cold fronts is on its way for the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving should be sunny and seasonably cool in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another cold front is moving toward Houston and should push through the city today. You;ll be waking to lows 40 degrees cooler tomorrow.

Meteorologist Collin Myers says temperatures will be in the low 80s Saturday afternoon before the cold front arrives. Sunday should be significantly cooler with gusty north winds.

A few quick showers are possible along the front, but Collin thinks most will stay dry.

Next week starts sunny but clouds return ahead of another cold front. Roads could be wet around southeast Texas for early holiday travelers on Tuesday. The rain should move out early Wednesday, leaving behind sunshine for the rest of the week.

As the ABC13 Weather Team has been forecasting all week, Thanksgiving Day should be mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures.

