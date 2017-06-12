WEATHER

Expecting showers for the morning rush

EMBED </>More Videos

Downpours for some areas expected for your Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak disturbance along with tropical moisture will spark scattered, heavy storms today and tomorrow. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says morning commuters will dodge some downpours, but the highest rain chance will occur in the late morning and early afternoon hours. The rain may be heavy enough at times to produce some minor street flooding. Expect the storms to wane towards the late afternoon, leaving behind warm, steamy air as temps climb to near 90.

Tuesday will bring another round of scattered storms with highs again near 90.

The weather will turn much drier and hotter as we approach Thursday. Our high temps will get close to the mid 90s and our heat index values will approach 100.




Travis says we should stay fairly dry for the weekend ahead, but we will be tracking a deep area of tropical moisture moving into the Gulf and will monitor it for any signs of tropical development next week.

Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Rare lenticular clouds form over downtown Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews fixing large leak on Battleship Texas
Night of violence ends with four teens shot in N. Harris Co.
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Celebrating the birth and love story of George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
Show More
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
Bear scares runners during Colorado race
Lawsuit: Trump violated constitution with hotel stays
Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
More News
Top Video
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Night of violence ends with four teens shot in N. Harris Co.
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
More Video