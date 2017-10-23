WEATHER

Get ready for two more cool fronts

EMBED </>More Videos

Collin Myers' weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunday morning's cool front gave us a round of thunderstorms in the morning and sunshine with mild temps during the afternoon.

After a cool start with lows in the low 50s Monday morning, we'll have a beautiful fall afternoon.

Another weak front will push through Monday night. It won't give us any rain, but it will give us nice weather Tuesday afternoon and our first 40 degree temps of the season for Houston on Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front will cross the area Friday afternoon. It'll bring rain, wind, and much cooler weather next weekend. Upper 30s are possible north of Houston Sunday morning!

Check the radar wherever you are this weekend with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen suspects lead police on wild chase in NW Houston
HCSO: 1 dead after chase ends in crash on I-45
Find your nearest early voting place in Harris County
Former VP Al Gore speaking at Rice tonight
Body found in search for missing girl near Dallas
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Halloween display draws mixed emotions
League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack
Show More
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Father and daughter bond during Astros season
PHOTOS: Astros fans arrive in LA ahead of Game 1
Dynamo set to host knockout round in playoffs
Family tradition continues with Astros in World Series
More News
Top Video
Former VP Al Gore speaking at Rice tonight
Astros fans can earn a free donut today
Tickets to the World Series will set you back big time
Halloween display draws mixed emotions
More Video