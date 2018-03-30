WEATHER

Good weather for Good Friday, and even better for Easter Weekend!

Meteorologist Collin Myers has a look ahead at what to expect this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another cool front moved through dropping humidity levels and bringing slightly cooler temperatures. Today, we'll have plenty of sunshine and on into the weekend.

Minor river flooding is ongoing along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 59, and the river was expected to crest Thursday evening at a moderate level, putting water into some homes in the Northshore subdivision. Major river flooding is now expected to occur along the Trinity River in Liberty Easter weekend.

Several creeks northwest and northeast of Houston are out of their banks, flooding low-lying roadways.

