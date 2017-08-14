WEATHER

Gert strengthens into season's 2nd hurricane in Atlantic

Gert is now the season's second Atlantic hurricane.

Forecasters say Gert has strengthened to become the second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says Gert was about 445 miles west of Bermuda late Monday and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm was moving north at 8 mph.

Gert is expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours. The forecast calls for it to turn toward the northeast and increase its forward speed Tuesday night.

Swells generated by Gert will begin to affect portions of Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast - from North Carolina to New York - over the next couple of days.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, but the hurricane center says these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Related Topics:
weathertropical stormsevere weather
