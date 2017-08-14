Gert no threat to the US, Harvey likely to form over the Atlantic



CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













Hurricane season is heating up as we head to the historical activity peak in September.Tropical Storm Gert will stay a few hundred miles east of the United States as it moves out to sea. The main impacts will be increased surf and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard and Bermuda this week.Meanwhile, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we need to monitor a large tropical wave in the deep tropics over the next two weeks. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm Harvey over the next 5 days.Travis says it will be entering the Caribbean this weekend, and if it were to ever threaten the Gulf, it wouldn't be until after the solar eclipse. In other words, there's plenty of time to watch this one.