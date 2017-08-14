EYE ON THE GULF

Gert no threat to the US, Harvey likely to form over the Atlantic

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Monday, August 14, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hurricane season is heating up as we head to the historical activity peak in September.

Tropical Storm Gert will stay a few hundred miles east of the United States as it moves out to sea. The main impacts will be increased surf and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard and Bermuda this week.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we need to monitor a large tropical wave in the deep tropics over the next two weeks. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm Harvey over the next 5 days.

Travis says it will be entering the Caribbean this weekend, and if it were to ever threaten the Gulf, it wouldn't be until after the solar eclipse. In other words, there's plenty of time to watch this one.

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13stormABC13 hurricane guideeye on the gulf
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EYE ON THE GULF
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Airlines offer to re-book ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy
What you need to know about GOES-16 satellite
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Expect more summer swelter today
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic Ocean
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Witches prep for solar eclipse with celebration and ritual
More Weather
Top Stories
2 taken by Life Flight following SUV wreck in Waller
Man fatally shot in garage in drive-by shooting
Expect more summer swelter today
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville to speak today
Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all week
Show More
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Skydiver left dangling for hours after parachute fails
Spring man: Teen nearly killed my wife in possible road rage
Willie Nelson cuts Utah show short for breathing issues
Apple investigating alleged Houston iPhone explosion
More News
Top Video
Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
Skydiver left dangling for hours after parachute fails
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
More Video