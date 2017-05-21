WEATHER

Funnel cloud and storm damage spotted in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A funnel cloud was spotted Sunday afternoon in Katy as severe storms moved through the area.

Several eyewitnesses captured the cloud near Seven Lakes High School.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office also spotted the funnel cloud near FM 1463 and Spring Green.



Deputies also tweeted a photo of storm damage on the northwest side of Firethorne.



