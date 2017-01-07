WEATHER

Freeze warnings in effect this morning
EMBED </>More News Videos

Saturday morning chilly One-Minute Weather

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A hard freeze warning in effect north and west of Houston this morning as temps dip as low as 18 degrees. Pipes will need to be protected in addition to people, pets, and plants.

Temperatures in Houston will range from 21 at Bush Airport to 24 at Hobby, the coldest readings in almost three years.

Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s. Another hard freeze warning has been issued tonight to include all of southeast Texas with the exception of Galveston county from 7 pm tonight to 9 am Sunday.
Fast forward to the end of next week and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s again!
Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Freeze warning issued for several areas
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
Saturday morning sees coldest temperatures in 3 years
Three players to watch in Texans playoff start
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
NRG Stadium reminder of the 'Clear Bag Policy'
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Show More
What we know about suspected Fla. gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Man arrested for meth had household item, not meth
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Police: Katy theft ring stole $65k from TJ Maxx stores
More News
Top Video
Saturday morning sees coldest temperatures in 3 years
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
More Video