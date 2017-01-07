Freeze warnings in effect this morning

A hard freeze warning in effect north and west of Houston this morning as temps dip as low as 18 degrees. Pipes will need to be protected in addition to people, pets, and plants.Temperatures in Houston will range from 21 at Bush Airport to 24 at Hobby, the coldest readings in almost three years.Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s. Another hard freeze warning has been issued tonight to include all of southeast Texas with the exception of Galveston county from 7 pm tonight to 9 am Sunday.Fast forward to the end of next week and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s again!