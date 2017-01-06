Freeze warnings go into effect tonight

A hard freeze warning goes into effect north and west of Houston tonight as temps dip as low as 22 degrees. Pipes will need to be protected in addition to people, pets, and plants. Most of the puddles left behind by today's showers will be gone before the freezing temps settle in, so only isolated issues, if any, are expected on Houston area roadways. Temperatures in Houston will range from 26 at Bush Airport to 28 at Hobby, the coldest readings in almost three years.Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s. Another hard freeze is possible north and west of Houston Saturday night.Fast forward to the end of next week and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s again!