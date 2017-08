CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













Franklin continues to intensify as it heads toward a second landfall in Mexico Thursday. This time, Franklin will make landfall as a hurricane, a first for this Atlantic hurricane season.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says some of the moisture swirling around the northern fringe of Franklin could move into south Texas Thursday, but aside fromsome 4-7 foot swells along the coast, impacts in southeast Texas will be near zero.