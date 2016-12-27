Fog and heat for Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our coastal counties until 9am Wednesday. Visibilities will fall to 1/4 of a mile or less at times. Patchy fog will also be possible in Houston Wednesday morning.After another record breaking warm day Wednesday, expect much cooler weather Thursday and Friday. We're forecasting 83 on Wednesday which would break the record by three degrees. A strong cold front will move thru early Thursday, then give us lows in the low 40s Friday morning.Unfortunately, it looks like we'll warm up again as we ring in the new year. It'll be quite wet this weekend as well.