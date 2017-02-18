Sunday will be warm, humid, and breezy. Winds will gust to between 20-25 mph. A few showers will be possible but the heavy storms will hold off until late Sunday night.Monday is looking very stormy. A slow moving storm system packed with an extreme amount of moisture will spark heavy storms. Street flooding is likely since the rain rates will be so high. Additionally, some training of the storms is possible. Most areas will pick up 2-4 inches of rain. 5-7 inches is possible in a few spots. The heavy rain threat should be over by Tuesday.While the timing of the next storm is still changing, the current thinking brings scattered thunderstorms into the area late Sunday afternoon.The current model shows a squall line of strong storms and rain moving through around rush hour Monday morning.The primary risk will be some street flooding due to the heavy rain. There's a slight risk of wind damage and/or tornadoes and a low risk of large hail.Check back for updates throughout the weekend as new data comes in.