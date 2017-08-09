Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain

While most of Houston was spared from additional heavy rains overnight, Galveston Island is still bracing for some messy morning weather.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Galveston and Chambers counties until 8 a.m.Rain started back up again around 4 a.m.Tuesday night, the storms knocked out the power to Pleasure Pier but power has since been restored.It is believed a lightning strike on a transformer caused the pier to go dark.Galveston police say there are a few high-water spots on low-lying streets but nothing serious at this time.