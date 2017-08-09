WEATHER

Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While most of Houston was spared from additional heavy rains overnight, Galveston Island is still bracing for some messy morning weather.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Galveston and Chambers counties until 8 a.m.

Rain started back up again around 4 a.m.

Tuesday night, the storms knocked out the power to Pleasure Pier but power has since been restored.

It is believed a lightning strike on a transformer caused the pier to go dark.

Galveston police say there are a few high-water spots on low-lying streets but nothing serious at this time.

