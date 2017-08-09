WEATHER

Flash Flood Watch continues until 8 a.m. Galveston and Chambers counties

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston and Chambers counties are getting a healthy amount of rain this morning as an upper low stalls off shore. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for these areas until 8 a.m.

Three inches of rainfall were estimated to have fallen on Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula over a few hours.

The storm was expected to drift back across the area, though much of Houston isn't expected to see the heavier stuff until later in the afternoon.

The focus for heavy rainfall this morning has largely remained just offshore. However, a few inland areas may see some scattered downpours develop later this afternoon and during the evening commute.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain has the potential to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.

Scattered downpours are also possible Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours.
