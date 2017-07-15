Flood Advisory for Houston. The storms are dropping up to 1.5" of rain in 30 minutes so slow down on the roads. pic.twitter.com/JMs6NU3w1I — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) July 15, 2017

A Flood Advisory is in effect across Houston until 5 p.m. as heavy storms move through.Remnant moisture from Tropical Depression #4 blows in from the Gulf. This is the same storm system that dumped a half foot of rain on the Miami, Florida area this week. Heavy storms area likely by Saturday afternoon. The threat for street flooding will go up as a weak front stalls out nearby and interacts with all the tropical moisture.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.