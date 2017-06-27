WEATHER

Flood advisories issued around Houston area as storms move through

More heavy rain likely around Houston on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Slow-moving thunderstorms on already-saturated ground have already prompted some flood advisories across our area this afternoon. Expect a slow commute for some of you later this afternoon and evening. Be on alert for high water on some roads as travel today.

We are also watching for weak tropical funnel clouds and waterspouts this afternoon. Most are expected to be short-lived and not reach the ground.

Nearly stationary thunderstorms will produce more street flooding around southeast Texas on Tuesday. Upper winds are light, so the storms are not moving very quickly. As a result some spots could get 1-3" of rain on Tuesday.

The pattern of heavy, mainly afternoon storms won't break down until the weekend. When the storms pop up, watch out for frequent lightning and minor street flooding. The rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures will return to the 90s late in the week.

